Dec 6 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* RLJ LODGING TRUST EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH INTERSTATE HOTELS AND RESORTS

* RLJ LODGING TRUST - TERMS OF ORIGINAL WHITE LODGING CONTRACTS WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT

* RLJ LODGING TRUST - ‍ONCE TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED, CO WILL HAVE 73 HOTEL MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS WITH INTERSTATE​