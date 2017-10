Sept 19 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust

* RLJ Lodging Trust announces change of control offer for Felcor LP’s 5.625 pct Senior Secured Notes due 2023

* RLJ Lodging Trust - ‍change of control offer will expire at 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on October 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: