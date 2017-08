Aug 3 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* RLJ Lodging Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.71

* Qtrly ‍pro forma revpar decreased 3.4 pct, pro forma occupancy decreased 2.1 pct, and pro forma adr decreased 1.2 pct​

* RLJ Lodging Trust sees FY 2017 ‍pro forma revpar growth in range of -2.0 pct to -1.0 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: