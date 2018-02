Feb 27 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.57

* Q4 PRO FORMA REVPAR INCREASED 4.0%

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRO FORMA REVPAR GROWTH -1.0% TO +1.0%

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED HOTEL EBITDA $565.0 MILLION TO $600.0 MILLION

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: