May 9 (Reuters) - RLJ Lodging Trust:

* QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47

* SEES AN INCREASE TO LOW-END OF PRO FORMA 2018 REVPAR GROWTH RANGE BY 50 BASIS POINTS BASED ON Q1 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S