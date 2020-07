BRIEF-RLS: First Results From Database For ChloraSolv01

July 9 (Reuters) - RLS Global AB:

* RLS CLINICAL TRIAL - CHLORASOLV01 - IS COMPLETED AND THE RESULT IS TO BE ANALYZED

* DATABASE FOR CHLORASOLV01 IS CLOSED AND RLS HAS RECEIVED FIRST STATISTICAL REPORT AND RESULTS

* CHLORASOLV01 IS A PILOT STUDY IN WHICH PATIENT WITH CHRONIC ULCERS ON LOWER LEG OR FOOT IS TREATED WITH CHLORASOLV FOR FIVE WEEKS

* STUDY ENDPOINTS INCLUDE FOR EXAMPLE REDUCTION OF DEVITALIZED TISSUE (NECROTIC TISSUE) AND REDUCTION OF WOUND SIZE.