BRIEF-RLS Global Continues To Develop Its Wound Care Business Area

* RLS GLOBAL CONTINUES TO DEVELOP ITS WOUND CARE BUSINESS AREA AND SELLS OFF THE DENTAL CARE PORTFOLIO

* RLS GLOBAL’S STRATEGY IS TO ENSURE A STRONG MARKET PENETRATION FOR CHLORASOLV TOGETHER WITH REGIONAL/GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

* DURING 2020, RLS WILL INITIATE PRE-CLINICAL ACTIVITIES WITH AIM OF BROADENING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITHIN NEW CLINICAL AREAS. NEW CLINICAL INDICATIONS THAT RLS WILL EVALUATE ARE BURNS AND OTHER CLINICAL INDICATIONS OUTSIDE WOUND CARE.

* TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF A CASH PAYMENT OF 4 MSEK AND AN ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION UNTIL 2032 BASED ON A PERCENTAGE OF PRODUCTS SOLD.

* WITH GIVEN BACKGROUND, RLS GLOBAL WILL SELL OFF ITS DENTAL CARE PORTFOLIO IN ORDER TO OPTIMIZE COMPANY’S RESOURCES

* RLS WILL SELL PERISOLV TO REGEDENT AG