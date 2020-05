May 26 (Reuters) - RLS Global AB:

* INCREASED INTEREST IN CARISOLV DUE TO THE CORONA PANDEMIC

* HAS DECIDED TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF CARISOLV AT LEAST UNTIL MAY 2021

* COMPANY HAS SO FAR RECEIVED TWO ORDERS FROM UK, WHICH WILL BE DELIVERED IN JULY