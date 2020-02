Feb 14 (Reuters) - RLS Global AB:

* RLS GLOBAL AB (PUBL) YEAR-END REPORT, 2019

* Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO KSEK 54 (1,131)

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS FOR PERIOD WAS MSEK -8.9 (-5.9) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)