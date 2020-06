June 17 (Reuters) - RLS Global AB:

* RLS GLOBAL AB HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH REGION STOCKHOLM AND GOTLAND FOR CHLORASOLV®

* CHLORASOLV IS AWARDED ON CURRENT TENDER AGREEMENT IN REGION STOCKHOLM AND GOTLAND

* AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE AUGUST 15(TH), 2020