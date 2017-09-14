FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RM Group Holdings announces ‍disposal of shares by controlling shareholder​
September 14, 2017 / 6:08 AM / in a month

BRIEF-RM Group Holdings announces ‍disposal of shares by controlling shareholder​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - RM Group Holdings Ltd :

* Announces ‍disposal of shares by controlling shareholder​

* Been notified by Able Island Group, controlling shareholder,that on 12 Sept 2017, it has entered into an agreement with Celestial Award

* Agreement to sell not more than HK$50 million in value of shares of company held by controlling shareholder to buyer

* Post completion of share disposal, controlling shareholder will own 34.69% of issued share capital of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
