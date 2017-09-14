BRIEF-RM Group Holdings announces ‍disposal of shares by controlling shareholder​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - RM Group Holdings Ltd :

* Announces ‍disposal of shares by controlling shareholder​

* Been notified by Able Island Group, controlling shareholder,that on 12 Sept 2017, it has entered into an agreement with Celestial Award

* Agreement to sell not more than HK$50 million in value of shares of company held by controlling shareholder to buyer

* Post completion of share disposal, controlling shareholder will own 34.69% of issued share capital of co