BRIEF-Rmb Holdings Says RMH Board Now Finalised Terms Of Proposed Restructure Of Its Portfolio Of Assets & Liabilities

April 14 (Reuters) - Rmb Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE, PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

* RMH AND RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CONTINUE TO WORK ACTIVELY WITH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS ACROSS ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

* RMH AND RMI HAVE APPROVED FORMATION OF A JOINT COVID-19 SUPPORT FUND

* GOVERNANCE ARRANGEMENTS AND STRUCTURE OF FUND ARE CURRENTLY BEING FINALISED

* FUND, WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY ALPHACODE (AN INCUBATION, ACCELERATION AND EARLY-STAGE INVESTMENT DIVISION OF RMI) AND RMI

* FUND WILL HOUSE PERSONAL & VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS FROM SENIOR MANAGEMENT & BOARDS, & INCLUDES FUNDING FROM BOTH RMH & RMI DIRECTLY

* RMH BOARD HAS NOW FINALISED TERMS OF PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE OF RMH'S PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES