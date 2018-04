April 4 (Reuters) - RMG Networks Holding Corp:

* RMG NETWORKS HOLDING CORPORATION AGREES TO BE ACQUIRED BY SCG DIGITAL, LLC

* RMG STOCKHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE $1.27 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OF RMG’S COMMON STOCK THEY HOLD

* SCG DIGITAL, LLC WILL ACQUIRE RMG IN A TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $16.8 MILLION

* DEAL WILL INCLUDE THE ASSUMPTION OF APPROXIMATELY $2.65 MILLION OF DEBT

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RMG HAS APPROVED MERGER AGREEMENT