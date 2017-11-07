BRIEF-RMG reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17

Nov 7 (Reuters) - RMG Networks Holding Corp
* RMG Networks Holding Corp - Anticipates revenue for full-year 2017 to be flat to down 3% versus 2016
* Rmg reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Q3 revenue fell 8 percent to $8.8 million
* RMG Networks Holding - Expects revenue in Q4 of 2017 to be impacted by recent launch of Korbyt platform and an associated delay in key customer orders
* RMG Networks Holding Corp - On November 6, 2017, company entered into an amended and restated loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
* RMG Networks Holding Corp - Loan agreement renews and extends maturity date of its revolving line of credit to March 31, 2019