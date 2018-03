BRIEF-‍RMH Franchise Holdings Provides Notice Of Data Incident

March 2 (Reuters) - ‍RMH Franchise Holdings:

* RECENTLY LEARNED ABOUT DATA INCIDENT AFFECTING SOME PAYMENT CARDS USED AT RMH-OWNED, -OPERATED APPLEBEE’S RESTAURANTS​

* ‍OPERATES POINT-OF-SALE SYSTEMS ISOLATED FROM BROADER APPLEBEE’S NETWORK, NOTICE APPLIES ONLY TO RMH-OWNED APPLEBEE’S RESTAURANTS​‍​

* ‍ALTHOUGH EXACT DATES VARY BY LOCATION, IN MOST CASES DATA INCIDENT COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE AFFECTED PURCHASES BETWEEN DEC. 6 & JAN. 2, 2018​

* SAYS PAYMENTS MADE ONLINE OR USING SELF-PAY TABLETOP DEVICES WERE NOT AFFECTED BY DATA INCIDENT​ Source text for Eikon: