BRIEF-RMR Group Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share Of $0.52

May 10 (Reuters) - RMR Group Inc:

* THE RMR GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q2 REVENUE $59.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $61.8 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD ABOUT $30.0 BILLION OF TOTAL AUM, COMPARED TO TOTAL AUM OF $27.6 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017

* $0.02 PER SHARE IMPACT IN QUARTER FROM ONE-TIME ITEMS ASSOCIATED WITH SEPARATION COSTS AND SHARE AWARD ACCELERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: