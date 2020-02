Feb 14 (Reuters) - RMS:

* ESTIMATES THAT INSURED PROPERTY LOSSES FROM WINDSTORM CIARA, ALSO KNOWN AS SABINE, WILL LIKELY FALL BETWEEN 1.1 AND 1.8 BILLION EURO

* RMS- ESTIMATES THAT WINDSTORM CIARA LOSSES IN GERMANY WILL ACCOUNT FOR AROUND 50 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL LOSS