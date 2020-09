Sept 22 (Reuters) - RMS:

* RMS ESTIMATES INSURANCE LOSSES FROM WESTERN U.S. WILDFIRES TO BE BETWEEN $4 BILLION AND $8 BILLION

* RMS ESTIMATES INSURED LOSSES FROM MAJOR WILDFIRES IN OREGON AND WASHINGTON BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $3 BILLION

* RMS - ESTIMATES INSURED LOSSES FROM MAJOR WILDFIRES AS OF SEPT 20, 2020 IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TO BE BETWEEN $3 BILLION TO $5 BILLION