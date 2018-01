Jan 31 (Reuters) - Rnb Retail And Brands Ab (Publ) :

* RNB ISSUES SENIOR SECURED NOTES OF SEK 400 M

* ‍ISSUES SENIOR SECURED NOTES OF SEK 400 M WITH A MATURITY OF 3 YEARS ON NORDIC BOND MARKET.​

* ‍NOTES HAVE A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 600 BASIS POINTS ​

* ‍NOTES HAVE A FINAL MATURITY DATE ON 2 FEBRUARY 2021.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)