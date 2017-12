Dec 21 (Reuters) - Rnb Retail And Brands Ab (Publ) :

* Q1 ‍SALES FOR COMPARABLE STORES IN SWEDEN INCREASED BY 0.6 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* Q1 ‍NET SALES WERE SEK 583 M (584)​

* Q1 ‍OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO SEK 40 M (46)​

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS SEK 45 M (58)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)