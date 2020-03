March 23 (Reuters) - Rnb Retail and Brands AB (publ) :

* Q2 NET SALES DECREASED TO SEK 561 M (604)

* Q2 PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK -63 M (-35).

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES IN MARCH

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME WAS SEK -52 M (-28)

* SALES AND PROFIT FOR REST OF QUARTER WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY PANDEMIC, ALTHOUGH EXTENT IS HARD TO JUDGE AT PRESENT DUE TO CHANGEABLE NATURE OF SITUATION