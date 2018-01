Jan 22 (Reuters) - Rnb Retail And Brands AB:

* RNB CONTEMPLATES THE ISSUANCE OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍SUBJECT TO CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS, AN ISSUANCE OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DENOMINATED IN SEK AND WITH A MATURITY OF APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING INTEREST RATE MAY FOLLOW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)