BRIEF-Rnc Announces Qrtly Gold Sales 12,896 Ounces, Up 49% Versus 8,659 Ounces Sold In Q3, From Beta Hunt

April 3 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp:

* RNC ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* QUARTER PRODUCTION IMPROVEMENTS AT BETA HUNT ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE DURING 2018

* CORE TO RNC

* STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS IS UNDERWAY, WHICH MAY INCLUDE SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF BETA HUNT

* ‍IN LIGHT OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS UNDER WAY FOR BETA HUNT, RNC WILL NOT BE PROVIDING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE​

* SEVERAL PARTIES EXPRESSED INTEREST IN PROCESS RELATING TO BETA HUNT, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY EARLY Q3 2018

* ‍REED MINE IS SCHEDULED CEASE MINING OPERATIONS IN Q3 WITH PROCESSING OF STOCKPILED MATERIAL EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH DECEMBER 2018​

* ‍ HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE​

* GOLD TONNES MINED 160 KT IN Q4, UP 10% COMPARED TO 146 KT IN Q3 FROM BETA HUNT

* QRTLY GOLD SALES 12,896 OUNCES, UP 49% VERSUS 8,659 OUNCES SOLD IN Q3, FROM BETA HUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)