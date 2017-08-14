BRIEF-RNC elects not to extend SKO purchase option

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp
* RNC elects not to extend SKO purchase option
* Royal Nickel Corp - RNC had right to extend option period for an additional six months by payment of A$4 million to Westgold
* Royal Nickel Corp - elected not to extend option to acquire Westgold’s South Kalgoorlie operations
* Royal Nickel Corp - decision not to extend option period has no impact on 12 month toll-processing agreement that is in place between parties