Oct 18 (Reuters) - RNC Minerals Corporation:

* BETA HUNT MINE GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASES 27% IN Q3 2017

* RNC MINERALS CORPORATION - ‍BETA HUNT MINED GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 27% TO 10,489 OUNCES IN Q3 VERSUS Q2 OF 2017