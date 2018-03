March 15 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc :

* ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC - INTEGRATION AND REBRANDING OF SEVERAL OPERATING COMPANIES INTO ITS ASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS OPERATING SEGMENT

* ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION- REBRANDING OF 5 OPERATING COS, INTEGRATION OF ROADRUNNER TRUCKLOAD PLUS ORGANIZATION INTO DOMESTIC FREIGHT MANAGEMENT UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: