May 16 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc :

* ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS - ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS

* ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION - ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS TO CONTINUE TO EXIST, WILL NOW BE INTEGRATED, OPERATE UNDER ONE MANAGEMENT TEAM