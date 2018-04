April 13 (Reuters) - Roadshow Holdings Ltd:

* TO PLACE UP TO 187.5 MILLION NEW CO SHARES AT HK$1.44 PER SHARE TO SIX PLACEES

* MAXIMUM NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING ARE ESTIMATED TO BE HK$268.9 MILLION

* TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR REDEMPTION OF PROMISSORY NOTE OF HK$220 MILLION TO BE ISSUED BY GROUP TO BUY TARGET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT