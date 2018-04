April 11 (Reuters) - Roaring Blue Lion Capital Management:

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - ON APRIL 11, SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET STATING WOULD NOT SOLICIT FOR THEIR NOMINEES OR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS

* ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS WOULD SOLICIT VOTES AGAINST ELECTION OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES NOMINATED BY HOMESTREET INC Source text: (bit.ly/2EF77pM) Further company coverage: