BRIEF-Robert Ashton - On May 17, Sent A Letter To Marin Software

May 17 (Reuters) - Marin Software Inc:

* ROBERT ASHTON - ON MAY 17, SENT A LETTER TO MARIN SOFTWARE INC - SEC FILING

* ROBERT ASHTON REPORTS 5.1 PERCENT STAKE IN MARIN SOFTWARE INC AS OF MAY 10

* ROBERT ASHTON, IN MAY 17 LETTER TO MARIN SOFTWARE, SAYS “BELIEVE THE BEST COURSE OF ACTION IS TO SELL THE COMPANY”

* ROBERT ASHTON - IF MARIN SOFTWARE BOARD DOES NOT WISH TO PURSUE SALES, BOARD SHOULD RECONSTITUTE WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF OUTSIDE SHAREHOLDERS