March 20 (Reuters) - TESSCO Technologies Inc:

* ROBERT BARNHILL SAYS IT NOW HOLDS 18.8% STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC AS OF MARCH 20, 2020 - SEC FILING

* ROBERT BARNHILL - INTENDS TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES' BOARD, MANAGEMENT REGARDING, OR TAKE ACTIONS CONCERNING INCLUDING BUYOUT TRANSACTION