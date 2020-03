March 11 (Reuters) - SPAR Group Inc:

* ROBERT BROWN- ON MARCH 2, DELIVERED ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT OF STOCKHOLDERS, PURSUANT TO WHICH STOCKHOLDERS RESOLVED TO INCREASE SIZE OF SPAR GROUP BOARD BY ONE

* ROBERT BROWN - PURSUANT TO WRITTEN CONSENT OF STOCKHOLDERS, TO APPOINT ROBERT BROWN TO DIRECTOR OF SPAR GROUP - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/38KmdJP) Further company coverage: