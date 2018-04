BRIEF-Robert Half International Says Plaintiff Shari Dorff Filed Complaint Against Co

April 24 (Reuters) - Robert Half International Inc:

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC - ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC - COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES

* ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL - AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING

* ROBERT HALF - COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS