Jan 30 (Reuters) - Robert Half International Inc:

* ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q4 REVENUE $1.35 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.32 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S