Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* ROBERT ROBOTTI-REITERATE VIEW THAT CONSOLIDATION IS LOGICAL,ACHIEVABLE GOAL TO FURTHER ACCELERATE REALIZATION OF TIDEWATER’S FREE CASH FLOW, CAPITALIZING ON FINANCIAL POSITION

* ROBERT ROBOTTI SAYS RAISES SHARE STAKE IN TIDEWATER INC TO 7.3% AS OF JANUARY 29, 2020 FROM 6.1% AS OF OCTOBER 16, 2019 - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2H2slSo) Further company coverage: