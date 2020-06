BRIEF-Robert Robotti Says On June 2, Wrote Letter To Board Of Tidewater

June 3 (Reuters) - Tidewater Inc:

* ROBERT ROBOTTI SAYS ON JUNE 2, WROTE LETTER TO BOARD OF TIDEWATER INC - SEC FILING

* ROBERT ROBOTTI, IN LETTER TO TIDEWATER BOARD, SAYS ADVOCATED REPLACING 2 CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS WITH DIRECTORS SUGGESTED BY CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS

* ROBERT ROBOTTI, IN LETTER TO TIDEWATER BOARD, SAYS ADVISED TIDEWATER TO WEIGH CURRENT BENEFITS OF IMMEDIATE MERGER

* ROBERT ROBOTTI, IN LETTER TO TIDEWATER BOARD, OBLIGED TO VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, IF TWO DIRECTORS DID NOT REPLACE WITH TWO EXISTING MEMBERS