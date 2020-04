BRIEF-Robert Walters Expects More Challenging Q2 After Q1 Net Fees Fall 11%

April 8 (Reuters) - Robert Walters Plc:

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - TRADING UPDATE FOR Q1 ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - GROUP NET FEE INCOME FOR Q1 IMPACTED BY ONGOING COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC.

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - STRONG BUT SENSIBLE COST REDUCTION MEASURES (GROUP’S COST BASE REDUCED BY 15% AS OF 1 APRIL) ARE IN PLACE ACROSS GROUP

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - REDUCTION IN ALL DISCRETIONARY SPEND.

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - EXECUTIVE PLC BOARD DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED TO TAKE A 20% SALARY REDUCTION

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - ARE EXPECTING Q2 TO BE MORE CHALLENGING

* ROBERT WALTERS - WOULD BE IMPRUDENT TO ATTEMPT TO GIVE ACCURATE FORWARD GUIDANCE ON EXPECTED FULL YEAR TRADING AT THIS STAGE

* ROBERT WALTERS - QTRLY GROUP GROSS PROFIT £87.4M VERSUS £98.6M

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - QTRLY UK GROSS PROFIT £19.7M VERSUS £27.7M

* ROBERT WALTERS PLC - HOME-WORKING IS NOW IN PRACTICE ACROSS WHOLE OF GROUP’S INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT WITH EXCEPTION OF MAINLAND CHINA AND TAIWAN

* ROBERT WALTERS - IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH NUMBER OF NATIONAL GOVTS ACROSS GLOBE TO ENSURE EMPLOYMENT PROTECTION SCHEMES UTILISED FOR RELEVANT EMPLOYEES