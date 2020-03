March 30 (Reuters) - ROBERTET SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF THIS PANDEMIC, WHICH HAVE NOT YET BEEN QUANTIFIED, WILL INEVITABLY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ROBERTET’S TURNOVER GROWTH AND ON ITS OPERATING MARGIN

* TO DATE, ONLY THE INDIAN AND SOUTH AFRICAN INDUSTRIAL SITES ARE CLOSED

* A COST REDUCTION POLICY IS ALREADY IN PLACE, THROUGH PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT MEASURES