April 29 (Reuters) - ROBERTET SA:

* FY NET RESULTS EUR 53.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 554.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 524.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF 5 EUROS PER SHARE AGAINST 5.6 EUROS FOR PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBITDA EUR 94.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 85.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ANTICIPATE A NEGATIVE INFLECTION FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)