BRIEF-Robex Resources Says Plans To Finish Q1 2018 With Strong Increase In Gold Sales Compared To 2017 Average

March 12 (Reuters) - Robex Resources Inc:

* ROBEX RESOURCES INC.: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GOLD PRODUCTION AND SALES SINCE DECEMBER 1, 2017

* ROBEX RESOURCES - NAMPALA MINE IN MALI HAS REACHED AN AVERAGE PROCESSING SPEED OF 5,200 TONNES OF ORE

* ROBEX RESOURCES - RESULTS OF LAST 90 DAYS CONFIRM NAMPALA PRODUCTION HAS STABILIZED AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

* ROBEX RESOURCES - SOLD 34,801 OUNCES OF GOLD IN 2017, AN AVERAGE OF 2,900 OUNCES PER MONTH

* ROBEX RESOURCES - PLANS TO FINISH Q1 2018 WITH STRONG INCREASE IN GOLD SALES COMPARED TO 2017 AVERAGE