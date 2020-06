June 9 (Reuters) - Robinsons Land Corp:

* REFERS TO ARTICLE ON CO’S PLANS FOR 20 BILLION PESOS BOND OFFERING

* CLARIFIES OVERSUBSCRIPTION OPTION FOR BOND OFFERING TO BE UP TO 10 BILLION PESOS

* CLARIFIES DATES FOR OFFER & LISTING OF BONDS ARE MERELY INDICATIVE & MAY BE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM BOND OFFERING ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 19.75 BILLION PESOS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: