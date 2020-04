BRIEF-Robinsons Land Says Secured Sales Permit For Project In Chengdu, China

April 20 (Reuters) - Robinsons Land Corp:

* IN REFERENCE TO PROJECT OF CO IN CHENGDU, CHINA, RECENTLY SECURED SALES PERMIT FOR ADDITIONAL COMPONENTS OF PHASES 1 AND 2

* FOR ITS HOSPITALITY BUSINESS IN PHILIPPINES, ABOUT HALF OF ITS HOTEL PROPERTIES ARE OPEN WITH LIMITED OPERATIONS

* FOR PHILIPPINE OPERATIONS, CONTINUE TO OPERATE OFFICE BUILDINGS, INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES; 52 MALLS CLOSED EXCEPT OPERATIONS OF ESSENTIAL RETAIL SHOPS

* SOLD 76% OF CONDOMINIUM UNITS & 73% OF DUPLEX VILLAS OPENED FOR SALE IN CHENGDU AFTER RELEASE OF SALES PERMIT