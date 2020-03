March 27 (Reuters) - Robit Plc:

* REG-ROBIT PLC: ROBIT CHANGES ITS PREVIOUS PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS

* POSSIBLE DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS, MAXIMUM EUR 0,03 PER OUTSTANDING SHARE WOULD BE PAID FROM COMPANY’S DISTRIBUTABLE FUNDS IN CASE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL SITUATION SUPPORTS THAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)