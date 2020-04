BRIEF-Robit Plc Says Will Temporarily Lay-Off Its Personnel In Finland During April - August 2020

April 2 (Reuters) - Robit Plc:

* : EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING ROBIT’S PERSONNEL IN FINLAND COMPLETED

* WILL TEMPORARILY LAY-OFF ITS PERSONNEL IN FINLAND DURING APRIL - AUGUST 2020

* DURATION OF TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS VARIES DEPENDING ON WORK ASSIGNMENT, UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS PER PERSON DURING 14.4.2020 - 31.8.2020

* ROBIT IS PREPARING ITSELF FOR A POSSIBLE DECLINE IN DEMAND CAUSED BY PANDEMIC

* ROBIT-CHANGES IN BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MIGHT ADVERSELY INFLUENCE ON AVAILABILITY OF RAW MATERIAL, COMPONENTS AS WELL AS LOGISTICS

* EMPLOYEE COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNED APPROXIMATELY 65 PEOPLE