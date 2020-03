March 24 (Reuters) - Robit Plc:

* REG-ROBIT PLC: ROBIT PLC RENOUNCES ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE TIME BEING

* ROBIT PLC - ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO UNCERTAINTY IN INDUSTRY AND ECONOMY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS, IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST FUTURE OF BUSINESS

* ROBIT PLC - ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO UNCERTAINTY IN INDUSTRY AND ECONOMY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS, IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST FUTURE OF BUSINESS

* ROBIT PLC - ILL UPDATE OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE AGAIN WHEN MARKET SITUATION PROVIDES NORMAL CONDITIONS FOR DOING SO.