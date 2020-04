BRIEF-Roblon Upgrades Profit Guidance For 2019/20 Financial Year

April 30 (Reuters) - Roblon A/S:

* REG-CONDITIONAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH SENVION REALISED

* UPGRADES PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ACCORDING TO SETTLEMENT BETWEEN ROBLON, SENVION, PROJECT CONTRACT IS TERMINATED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, SENVION WILL PAY ROBLON USDM 6.6 SHORTLY AFTER SALE OF RIA BLADES BY SENVION ON APRIL 30, 2020

* GROUP’S REVENUE GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED IN RANGE OF DKK 260-280 MILLION

* 2019/20 PROFIT BEFORE TAX UPGRADED TO DKK 65-70 MILLION AGAINST PREVIOUS GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF DKK 20-25 MILLION

* INITIATED PROSPECTIVE SALE OF GROUP’S HEAD OFFICE IN FREDERIKSHAVN

* POTENTIAL SALE OF HEAD OFFICE HAS NOT BEEN FACTORED INTO PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2019/20

* AFTER SALE, GROUP’S DANISH ACTIVITIES WILL BE LOCATED AT ROBLON’S FACILITIES IN GÆRUM

COVID-19 SITUATION MAY HAVE AN AS YET UNKNOWN NEGATIVE EFFECT ON ROBLON'S REVENUE AND PROFIT