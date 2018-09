Sept 26 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE ADVANCES ITS OPEN DIABETES MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM BY INTEGRATING CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING DATA TO DRIVE PERSONALISED THERAPY DECISIONS

* ROCHE HOLDING AG - SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE DATA INTEGRATION AGREEMENT WITH SENSEONICS INCORPORATED, EXPANDING ITS PARTNERSHIP

* ROCHE - INITIAL DATA INTEGRATION IS PLANNED TO BE AVAILABLE TO USERS BEGINNING 2019