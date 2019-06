BRIEF-Roche And Spark Therapeutics Receive Information Request From Federal Trade Commission

June 10 (Reuters) - ROCHE HOLDING AG:

* ROCHE AND SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. RECEIVE REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT AND ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

* EFFECT OF SECOND REQUEST IS TO EXTEND WAITING PERIOD UNTIL 10 DAYS AFTER ROCHE HAS SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST

* PARTIES REMAIN COMMITTED TO TRANSACTION

* ALL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF OFFER SHALL REMAIN UNCHANGED DURING EXTENDED PERIOD