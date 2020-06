BRIEF-Roche Announces 2-Year Risdiplam Data From Sunfish

June 12 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE ANNOUNCES 2-YEAR RISDIPLAM DATA FROM SUNFISH AND NEW DATA FROM JEWELFISH IN INFANTS, CHILDREN AND ADULTS WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA)

* ROCHE - SUNFISH PART 1 SHOWED RISDIPLAM SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION AFTER 24 MTHS TREATMENT IN PEOPLE AGED 2-25 YRS WITH TYPES 2 OR 3 SMA

* JEWELFISH STUDY PRELIMINARY 12 MONTH DATA IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS SHOWED RAPID AND SUSTAINED INCREASES IN SMN PROTEIN LEVELS

* SAFETY IN SUNFISH AND JEWELFISH WAS CONSISTENT WITH SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED TO DATE AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

* EXPLORATORY EFFICACY ANALYSIS OF PART 1 OF SUNFISH STUDY ASSESSED MOTOR FUNCTION, USING MOTOR FUNCTION MEASURE (MFM) SCALE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: