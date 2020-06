BRIEF-Roche Announces Data For Treatment Of Haemophilia A

June 29 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* ROCHE ANNOUNCES NEW DATA AT ISTH 2020 CONGRESS, DEMONSTRATING ONGOING COMMITMENT TO ADVANCING CARE FOR PEOPLE WITH HAEMOPHILIA A

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS WILL PRESENT DATA FROM INITIAL DOSE COHORTS OF ITS PHASE I/II SPK-8011 GENE THERAPY STUDY

* SHOWING STABLE AND DURABLE FACTOR VIII EXPRESSION, SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN ANNUALISED BLEED RATE FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS, AND AN ACCEPTABLE SAFETY PROFILE AFTER MORE THAN TWO YEARS OF FOLLOW-UP

* ROCHE WILL PRESENT SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS RESULTS FROM PHASE IIIB STASEY STUDY

* REINFORCING SAFETY AND EFFICACY PROFILE OF HEMLIBRA IN PEOPLE WITH HAEMOPHILIA A WITH FACTOR VIII INHIBITORS SEEN IN PHASE III HAVEN STUDIES